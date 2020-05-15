close
May 15, 2020
May 15, 2020

Lessons of failure

May 15, 2020

People make various decisions in times of crisis to secure their well-being. Not all these choices are successful, while some, conversely, may even exacerbate the initial problem. Making the right decision at the right time is hard even in ordinary circumstances, let alone times like the present.

Hence, it is perfectly normal to go through spells of hopelessness in this difficult period. Yet, times like this also provide an opportunity to build inner fortitude and accept that failure is an inevitable part of life, without which we would fail to learn the lessons and build the strength needed for success

Ahmad Nadeem

Islamabad

