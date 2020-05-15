It is a widely shared opinion that the pandemic has slowed the breakneck speed of the modern world, allowing us to live at a more comfortable pace, minus the pollution, hectic schedules, and mindless wealth accumulation. When this is over, I hope we can return to a world where we do not institutionally plunder the earth’s resources to enrich the few, while stealing from the rest. Any organism or system grows either when something is added to it or less is taken out. Unfortunately, the industrial revolution and its aftermath caused a systemic change in thinking via universal education and the growing influence of corporations around the world – revenue was to be increased and costs decreased. Those who do so will be amply rewarded. This meant that a cohort of the smartest people on the planet maximise profit at the least possible cost, enriching a few already rich people. If the smartest people in the world are busy taking away from civilisation, the status quo is not surprising at all. We under-priced common goods (think minerals, forests, livestock, etc.), processed and sold them at a profit. Do natural resources really have to be privately held?

Think about it: who will benefit most if a deal is made between a business, a government employee, and the common people? Do we really need to convince people to buy things they really do not need or cannot afford? We have pushed the envelope on misleading (even illegal) advertising. We never factored in the replacement cost for the goods processed, or the environmental/health impact of the industries we were peddling. Future generations have been left to take care of the mess, whilst we sold our souls for more money. I hope we teach sustainable pricing models to business graduates; I hope governments realise that they are not saving money by not hiring the best people and not paying them sensible money. I hope we discontinue curricula in their current form. I hope we take a sensible view to rebuilding civilisation after this is over.

Hasan Raza

Karachi