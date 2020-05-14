close
Thu May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020

China warns India

May 14, 2020

BEIJING: China on Wednesday urged India to refrain from taking any complicating move and work with it to create enabling conditions for the development of bilateral relations as well as peace and stability in the border areas."We urge Indian side to work with China, refrain from taking any complicating move so as to create enabling conditions for the development of our bilateral relations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

