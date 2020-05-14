KSA to enforce round-the-clock virus curfew at Eid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will enforce a round-the-clock nationwide curfew during the five-day Eid-ul-Fitr holiday later this month to fight the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Wednesay, as infections spike. The kingdom, which has reported the highest number of virus cases in the Gulf region, is scrambling to limit the spread of the deadly disease. A full lockdown will be reimposed around the country from May 23-27, the ministry said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency. The period coincides with the Muslim festival that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan.