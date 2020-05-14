Aslam Iqbal visits Ichra, Anarkali, checks SOPs: Minister warns of reimposing lockdown over SOPs violation

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday said lockdown could be reimposed if the violations of the agreed SOPs continue in the markets, besides reducing business activities timings.

During his visit to various markets of the city including Anarkali and Ichra, the minister expressed his anger on non-implementation of SOPs by the traders. He said the traders made commitments with the government for implementing the SOPs but in the markets not only they themselves violating the SOPs but also not asking the customers to follow them.

The minister observed that shopkeepers and buyers were not using masks, while the families were also carrying their kids in the markets. He said the traders agreed that the kids would not allow in the markets and the families bringing kids with them would be stopped at the entrance of the markets.

To a question, Aslam Iqbal said a policy on shopping malls is under consideration and good news will be announced soon, once the modalities would be prepared.