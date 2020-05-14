Importance of national reconciliation can’t be denied

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that no one can deny importance of national reconciliation.

He said that no single party could have monopoly over the 18th Amendment.

In tweets on Wednesday, the minister contended debate on a constitutional amendment was part of a democratic process and that nobody was against national consensus. The minister said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister Asad Umar had set an example of respect for law by appearing before the Sugar Commission.

Shibli Faraz said accountability was a fundamental component of democracy and this practice had proved that in Naya Pakistan the law was not subjected to individuals but individuals were subjected to the law.

The minister claimed such an example of self-accountability had never been found in the past and pointed out that contrary to this, in the past, investigative agencies were disrespected as accused were brought for investigations with protocols. “In the past, appearances would happen in a royal Mughal-like style and instead of replying to questions inside, questions were raised about the investigation agencies instead outside,” he alleged.

Shibli Faraz in a tweet, in response to a statement of PPP co- chairman Asif Zardari, he said there were no two opinions about national harmony and cohesion. He said no political party had any monopoly over the 18th constitutional amendment.