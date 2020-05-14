PML-Q says PM to probe reopening of cases against Chaudhrys

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s key coalition partner, on Wednesday raised the issue of reopening of corruption cases against its top leaders and urged him to look into the matter.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema met PM Imran at his office and apprised him about the concerns of his party regarding the reopening of 19-year-old inquires by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“The whole country is in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Why is NAB chairman opening old matters in such crucial times?” Cheema asked.

The minister went on to add that the premier has assured probe into the matter.

The PML-Q leaders had also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, alleging that the anti-graft watchdog was an institution of political engineering and raised questions on its investigative authority.

In addition, the plea requested the court to declare the reopening of an almost two-decade-old case by the authority as illegal.

In the petition, the seasoned politicians underlined that the courts have earlier ruled on the NAB’s role and erroneous methods of investigation.

The petitioners, who are an important ally to the government, argued that the establishment of the NAB, its credibility, partiality and use for political engineering has been a matter of heated debate not only by all political parties but also by human rights organisations and intelligentsia both at the national and international level.