close
Thu May 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 14, 2020

Police arrest two robbers after exchange of fire

National

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 14, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Two robbers reportedly injured in exchange of fire with police in the jurisdiction of RA Bazar police station here on Wednesday.

The injured dacoits identified as Nasir and Mehtab who were shifted to hospital following cross firing. The injured dacoits had committed a robbery on Wednesday in the jurisdiction of Nasirabad Police Station and were trying to escape from police when RA Bazar patrolling police mobile intercepted the robbers who resorted to fire with police. Police also recovered two pistols and Rs1 lac from their possession.

Latest News

More From Pakistan