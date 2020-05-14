UNSG’s role sought to prevent Modi govt from promoting anti-Muslim hatred

ISLAMABAD: Voicing his serious concern over the ever growing hate crimes against Muslims in India, the chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani has said that it was incumbent upon the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take a strict action against the Indian government that has been practicing and promoting the politics of hate to achieve its divisive agenda.

“The new wave of xenophobia, racism and ever grown intolerance in India has become a great threat to the minorities in India especially the Muslims who have been facing the brunt of post-corona hate crimes”, the KIIR chief said, adding that it was quite unfortunate that even in this epidemic of epic proportions minority communities living in India found themselves caught in a new cycle of violence.

“It was quite unfortunate that a systematic campaign was launched to demonise Muslims by holding them responsible for the spread of coronavirus”, he added. He regrettably noted that the India’s ruling party the BJP was grossly involved in hate mongering that led to a spate of mob lynching in India. He pointed out that a number of Muslims were burned alive in their homes or dragged out into the streets and lynched.

Citing the deadly impacts of xenophobia in the region, he said that this religious racism was even prevalent in the Indian army.

Referring to the situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the KIIR chairman said, “Killing of innocent civilians, torture, and humiliation, killing and maiming and mutilating bodies of the dead by the Indian forces are blatant examples of religious racism which occur with increasing and depressing frequency in the disputed territory”.