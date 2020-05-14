Rabbani questions inclusion of PM’s Adviser on Finance in NFC

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman and veteran politician Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday questioned the inclusion of Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as a member of the National Finance Commission (NFC).

“It is not within the competence of the president to authorise a non-elected member i.e Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue to preside the meetings of the NFC in the absence of Finance Minister,” he said while commenting on the notification of appointment of the members of the NFC.

Mian Raza Rabbani said the notification dated 12th May, 2020 issued by the government of Pakistan, Finance Division, NFC Secretariat, Islamabad, is flawed to the extent that the Advisor to the PM on Finance and Revenue has been made a member of 10th National Finance Commission. Rabbani said Article 160 (1) of the Constitution 1973, provides that the president shall constitute a National Finance Commission, consisting of minister of Finance of the federal government, the ministers of Finance of the provincial governments.