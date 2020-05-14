APCC's meeting to approve Rs600b development outlay for next budget

ISLAMABAD: The Annual Planning Coordination Committee (APCC) is scheduled to meet on May 20 for approving development outlay of Rs600 billion for the next budget 2020-21.

The development outlay will comprise Rs530 billion for execution of development projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and only Rs70 billion bloc allocation for discretionary schemes for Prime Minister Imran Khan and others' schemes.

“The government has fixed May 20 for holding the APCC meeting for considering the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and macroeconomic framework for the next fiscal year 2020-21,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Wednesday. At this point, the volume of funds the government intends to allocate under its PSDP Plus initiative is not known but if the experience of public private partnership is anything to go by, it has miserably failed to lure the private sector investment mainly because of lacking a proper regulatory mechanism and secondly increasing fears of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In the outgoing 2019-20 fiscal, the earmarked amount for ministries and divisions stood at Rs575 billion but now it is proposed to slash to Rs530 billion for the next fiscal. The PM's discretionary fund and allocations for TDPs (temporary displaced persons) have also been revised downwards from Rs125 billion in outgoing fiscal to Rs70 billion for the next budget.

The throw forward of PSDP projects stands at over Rs6 trillion and with inclusion of few other projects such as ML-1 railway project under CPEC and Basha Dam, the cost of overall PSDP projects might escalate to over Rs 8 to 9 trillion in the next budget for 2020-21. The budget is expected to be unveiled on June 5 or 12 as proposed by the Finance Ministry but the final decision will be announced after seeking permission of PM Imran Khan.

The ministries and divisions will only be provided additional current expenditures keeping in view the increase in salary bill and utility bills incorporated by the government for the next financial year.