Shehryar elected chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Frontier Region and States Shehryar Khan Afridi has been elected as a Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir.

The name of Shehryar Khan Afridi has been proposed by Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel and seconded by Ms Nuzhat Pathan. The opposition on Wednesday walked out from Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir after the government nominated Shehryar Afridi as chairman Kashmir Committee.

The opposition was of the opinion that the Kashmir Committee chairman should be senior member and he should be elected with consensus and this precedence should be continued. The meeting of in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir was held Wednesday to elect the Kashmir Committee chairman, the post which was vacant after the resignation of the Syed Fakhar Imam, who resigned after his appointment as a Federal Minister for Food Security.

Shehryar Afridi was nominated as a member of the Kashmir Committee in place of Syed Fakhar Imam. According to sources, despite the objections of the opposition, Shehryar Afridi has been elected Kashmir Committee chairman.

Talking to the media after boycotting the meeting, parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the Senate Senator Mushahidullah Khan said the chairman of Kashmir Committee always those who were senior and with the consensus but the personality of Shehryar Afridi not suited for the chairman of Kashmir Committee.

He said the government failed in creating consensus on the name of Kashmir Committee chairman and the government has adopted the childish attitude for such an important committee.

He said the majority of the committee came out but the meeting was continued. “Instead of creating consensus, the government did not seem serious on Kashmir issue and it is unfortunate if Shehryar Afridi was elected as a Kashmir committee chairman as through act no good message will be convey to the world,” he said.

He said the opposition did not object on the name of Syed Fakhar Imam when he was elected due to his political standing.

Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said during the meeting the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F asked the government to create a consensus on this as though the Kashmir Committee chairman always from the government abut consensus with opposition. She said no consultation was made with any party on the name of Kashmir Committee chairman.

While newly elected Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Afridi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his confidence on him to give such a responsibility to highlight Kashmir issue in the world. “I will talk all the political parties for the cause of Kashmir and to become the strong voice of people of Kashmir who were facing the brutalities of Indian forces,” he said.