Thu May 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
May 14, 2020

Shahbaz Gill made SAPM

Top Story

 
May 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed PTI senior leader Shahbaz Gill as his Special Assistant on Political Communication.

According to a notification by the Cabinet Division: "The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No.1 A or Schedule-V-A of the said Rules has been pleased to appoint Dr. Shahbaz Gill as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, with immediate effect."

The appointment has been made on honorary basis, the notification read.

Gill, in September last year, resigned as the Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

