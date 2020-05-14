Over 296,000 virus deaths recorded worldwide

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 296,000 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to international media reports.

At least 4,399,165 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,644,702 are now considered recovered.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 84,355. Britain has the second highest toll with 33,186 deaths. It is followed by Italy with 31,106 deaths, Spain with 27,104 deaths and France with 27,074 fatalities.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,926 cases. It has 78,189 recovered cases.

Russia reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, continuing a grim trend that has seen the country register the world´s second-highest number of infections.

Health officials reported 10,028 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing Russia´s total number of infections to 242,271.

Far from the cross-Pacific spat, Sylvie Briand, the WHO´s director of infectious hazard management, said it was crucial to know the origin of the virus "to understand how it has evolved".

"It is a virus of animal origin transmitted to humans. And so we have to try to understand how the adaptation of this virus allowed it to invade the human species," she said outside the WHO´s headquarters in Geneva.

Many researchers believe the new coronavirus came from bats, but passed through another species before being transmitted to humans.

"The virus multiplied in these animals, changed a little in doing so and finally resulted in a type of virus" that is transmissible to human beings, said Briand, who in 2009 headed the WHO´s influenza programme during the 2009 H1N1 "swine flu" pandemic.

Retracing the origin of the virus, by discovering the intermediate hosts, would "prevent the phenomenon from happening again -- and avoid ping-pong" transmission between humans and animals.

"Every time it jumps from one species to another, the virus can mutate a bit," the French scientist said.

"That can have an impact on treatments -- it can become resistant -- while vaccines may no longer be effective enough."

For now, there are still many unknowns, despite "thousands and thousands of samples" having been taken, notably from "many animals in the market in Wuhan" -- but also from dogs in Hong Kong, said Briand, stressing that the analysis will take time.

The samples are taken by WHO member states but the United Nations´ health agency "encourages them to share information with each other" in order to speed up research.

The United States and Australia have called for an international probe into the origin of the virus.

More diplomatically, the WHO has called on Beijing to invite them in to investigate the source.

Shortly afterwards in early May, China proposed setting up a commission under the auspices of the WHO to assess the "global response" to COVID-19 -- and only once the pandemic is over.

The Chinese authorities insist that the plan should be signed off in advance by the WHO´s World Health Assembly or its executive board -- the two main bodies of the UN agency, which host their annual meetings next week.