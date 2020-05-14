Rana Sana files petition for his car back

LAHORE: PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah Khan has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging trial court’s order about refusing delivery of his bulletproof car seized by ANF. In the petition, moved by advocate Farhad Ali Shah, he said it is an admitted fact that ANF had recovered alleged suitcase containing drug from his car but ANF also took his car into possession illegally. He said he had served as law minister during the PML-N previous government in Punjab and took stringent action to curb the menace of terrorism. As a result, he purchased a bulletproof car after receiving death threats. He said Punjab govt had ensured LHC in 2018 that proper security would be provided to him but the same was taken back eight days before his involvement in a fake drug peddling case. He argued that his life is still under threat and becomes more vulnerable due to non-return of his bulletproof car by ANF.