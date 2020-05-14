ASI martyred in encounter with POs

SARGODHA: An assistant sub-inspector of Turkhanwala police station was martyred by the proclaimed offenders in a police encounter on Tuesday night. The police were informed that PO Javed, who was wanted in several cases, including murder and robbery, was present in the area along with his accomplices. Following the information, Assistant Sub-Inspector Malik Mumtaz Nathoka, Sub-Inspector Tahir Abbas and police personnel rushed to the spot to arrest them. Seeing the police party, the dacoits opened fire. As a result, assistant sub-inspector Malik Mumtaz died on the spot due to serious bullet injuries near Dhap Saree Town. As soon as the incident was reported, Turkhanwala SHO Tariq Irfan and DSP Sahiwal Fazal Abbas rushed to the spot. The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem. DPO Faisal Gulzar took

notice of the incident and ordered the DSP that all resources should be used to arrest the proclaimed offenders.