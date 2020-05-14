Govt allows air transportation of coronavirus-infected bodies

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday allowed air transportation of Covid-19 infected bodies so as to bring back to the country the bodies of Pakistanis who died of the coronavirus abroad, local media reported. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the purpose. The SOPs will come into immediate effect with instructions for all airline operators/ authorised flight permission agents/ charter operators/ ground handlers to fully adhere to the guidelines during transportation of bodies, according to a notification put out by the authority. It said transportation of COVID-19 infected bodies from Pakistan to foreign destinations shall be governed by the policy of that country, while transportation of bodies within Pakistan shall be governed by specific guidelines issued by the Ministry of National Health Services. According to the guidelines, an airline will be required to inform the CAA about bringing any COVID-19 infected body to the country at least 48 hours prior to its arrival. The people who will handle the body will have to wear protective suits, face masks, gloves, face shields and goggles. The airplane and the area where the body will be placed must have disinfectants. The body must be wrapped in two sheets of clothes drenched in a specific chemical with a certificate issued by relevant morgue or country.