Govt corona package is nothing but gimmickry

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Wednesday said the package announced by the government in the name of COVID-19 is nothing but gimmickry.

Talking to a private news channel, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suggested the government to turn the upcoming budget into corona budget and said that he had in his first press conference about COVID-19 pandemic had said that we will have to fight on two fronts.

“We have to fight this COVID-19 and stabilise the economy which is already sagging at that time,” he said. Bilawal said these are not normal times and the responsibility of the government is to fight this pandemic as well as assure economic stability.

He said the government announced Rs12 billion package, but when details show that all that amount was already budgeted. “They used BISP budget in the name of Ehsaas programme,” he said.

Bilawal said tax refund to the business community is also made a part of this package which was already due. “Wheat procurement has also been made a part of this package. Thus poor and daily wagers have not received any relief,” he said.

The PPP chairman said the government did not announce any relief for the medical workers who are fighting on the front line. He said Pakistan should also use some percent of GDP for relief like all other countries in the world. “We should use maximum for our front line soldiers. We should protect our medical workers,” he said.

Bilawal suggested to the government to turn its budget into COVID-19 budget as we have to focus on agriculture sector because food security is an issue now for the entire world. “This government had said after COVID-19 that it will announce an agriculture package but still no sign of it,” he said.

Bilawal said after 25 years, locust is threatening us and plant protection is federal subject, but the government is not ready to deal with it. “Sindh chief minister is in contact with federal government for nearly a year but nothing is done yet,” he said. Bilawal said the Balochistan government and its people are waiting for help against locusts. He said Asif Zardari talked about it in the Parliament last year. He said even United Nations issued a warning about locusts and the government has to provide relief to the agriculture sector to assure food security. The Chairman PPP said that the government cannot absolve itself from its responsibilities just by giving money through BISP. “It has to provide relief to our daily wage workers, small traders, white collar employees, small shopkeepers etc,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bilawal questioned the absence of Prime Minister Imran Khan for second sitting of the current session of the National Assembly and said the prime minister still has to brief the Parliament on his government response to COVID-19. He posted on his Twitter account that “We are not asking much just for him to do his job.”