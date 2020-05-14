Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus cure

SYDNEY: A church in Australia has been fined for unlawfully advertising a purported "miracle" coronavirus cure that contains a bleach product, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said Wednesday.

The medical regulator said MMS Australia had received 12 fines totalling Aus$151,200 (US$98,000) for promoting its MMS, which the TGA said contained a high concentration of sodium chlorite -- a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant. MMS Australia is a chapter of the US-based Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, which is subject to a US Justice Department injunction preventing it from selling or distributing its own version of MMS containing the bleach product chlorine dioxide.