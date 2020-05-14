US adds Cuba to blacklist on counterterrorism

WASHINGTON: The United States said Wednesday it had added Cuba to a blacklist of countries that do not fully cooperate on counterterrorism, denouncing the presence of Colombian leftist guerrillas.

Cuba joined four US adversaries -- Iran, Syria, North Korea and Venezuela -- in failing to be certified for 2019 under a US counterterrorism law that affects defense exports. It was the first time that Cuba was not certified since 2015. The State Department pointed to the presence of negotiators from Colombia´s ELN rebels, who traveled to Havana in 2017 to negotiate with the Bogota government but have not returned. "Cuba´s refusal to productively engage with the Colombian government demonstrates that it is not cooperating with US work to support Colombia´s efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, security and opportunity for its people," the State Department said.

Colombian President Ivan Duque, a conservative ally of the United States, broke off talks with the ELN after a January car bomb attack on a Bogota police academy killed 21 recruits. The militants have been demanding, unsuccessfully, that Colombia grant safe passage for its negotiators to return from Cuba.