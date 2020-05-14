close
Thu May 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 14, 2020

Russia suspends use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

World

AFP
May 14, 2020

MOSCOW: Russia´s healthcare regulator on Wednesday ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead. The federal regulator "has halted the use on Russian territory of... Aventa-M ventilators produced from April 1, 2020", which were used to treat patients in hospitals in Moscow and Saint-Petersburg where fires broke out over past week, a statement said.

Latest News

More From World