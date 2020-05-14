Kyrgyz court upholds life sentence for dissident who received US rights award

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court upheld a life sentence on Wednesday for a prominent dissident convicted of “inciting inter-ethnic hatred” in the former Soviet republic, quashing hopes for his release under a new leadership.
Azimjon Askarov’s imprisonment sparked a spat with the United States in 2015 when Washington granted him a human rights award. Almazbek Atambayev, Kyrgyz president at the time, responded by terminating a cooperation accord with the United States; a new one is yet to be signed.
Askarov, a 69-year-old ethnic Uzbek, was convicted of organising mass disturbances and stirring up ethnic hatred leading to the death of a policeman during clashes in southern Kyrgyzstan in June 2010, when more than 400 people were killed.