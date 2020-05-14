Israel waging ‘imaginary battle’ against Iran troops in Syria: Hezbollah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Lebanon´s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday described Israeli air strikes in Syria -- where his group and Tehran are backing the Damascus regime -- as an "imaginary battle" against Iranian troops. "In Syria there is an imaginary battle that Israel is waging, called ´not allowing the presence of Iranian military troops in Syria´," he said, insisting that only "Iranian military advisers and experts", not fighters, are there.