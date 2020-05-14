close
Thu May 14, 2020
AFP
May 14, 2020

Israel waging ‘imaginary battle’ against Iran troops in Syria: Hezbollah

World

AFP
May 14, 2020

BEIRUT: Lebanon´s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday described Israeli air strikes in Syria -- where his group and Tehran are backing the Damascus regime -- as an "imaginary battle" against Iranian troops. "In Syria there is an imaginary battle that Israel is waging, called ´not allowing the presence of Iranian military troops in Syria´," he said, insisting that only "Iranian military advisers and experts", not fighters, are there.

