‘World has ‘long, long way to go’in Covid-19 fight’

GENEVA: The World Health Organization’s top emergencies expert cautioned on Wednesday the world had a “long, long way to go” to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies programme, said risks from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, remained high at “national, regional and global levels”.

Speaking at an online news briefing, Ryan said “very significant control” of the virus was required in order to lower the current risk assessment.WHO stresses need to find source of coronavirus: Pinning down the source of the coronavirus pandemic should help in working out how COVID-19 has “invaded the human species” so quickly, a senior WHO official told AFP.

Far from the cross-Pacific spat, Sylvie Briand, the WHO´s director of infectious hazard management, said it was crucial to know the origin of the virus “to understand how it has evolved”. “It is a virus of animal origin transmitted to humans. And so we have to try to understand how the adaptation of this virus allowed it to invade the human species,” she told AFP outside the WHO´s headquarters in Geneva. The first cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, were reported in late December in Wuhan. Since then, the pandemic has infected more than four million people worldwide and claimed nearly 300,000 lives. Many researchers believe the new coronavirus came from bats, but passed through another species before being transmitted to humans. “The virus multiplied in these animals, changed a little in doing so and finally resulted in a type of virus” that is transmissible to human beings, said Briand, who in 2009 headed the WHO´s influenza progamme during the 2009 H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic. Retracing the origin of the virus, by discovering the intermediate hosts, would “prevent the phenomenon from happening again — and avoid ping-pong” transmission between humans and animals. “Every time it jumps from one species to another, the virus can mutate a bit,” the French scientist said. “That can have an impact on treatments — it can become resistant — while vaccines may no longer be effective enough.

For now, there are still many unknowns, despite “thousands and thousands of samples” having been taken, notably from “many animals in the market in Wuhan” — but also from dogs in Hong Kong, said Briand, stressing that the analysis will take time.