Nigeria’s Buhari appoints new chief of staff

ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday named a former top UN diplomat as his new chief of staff, replacing powerful aide Abba Kyari after he died last month of COVID-19. The presidency announced the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari, 75, on Twitter. Gambari served as Buhari´s foreign minister when he was Nigeria´s military ruler in the 1980s and later went on to become a UN under-secretary general for Africa during Kofi Annan´s tenure. Kyari´s death on April 17 has rocked Nigerian politics. A loyal lieutenant and long-time confidant of the president, Kyari was often viewed as the second most powerful person in the country. He played a vital role as gatekeeper to Buhari and had been accused of using his influence to control the president´s decision-making. Political analyst Dapo Thomas said the new chief of staff was seen as an “apolitical” veteran who would not “be swayed by partisan politics, ethnic and religious considerations”. “Gambari is a seasoned and respected diplomat who has played significant roles in the international arena,” Thomas, an academic at the University of Lagos, told AFP. “He has very intimidating credentials. His coming to government will give more credibility, recognition and respect to the president.