Work and exercise restrictions ease in England

LONDON: People living in England got more freedom on Wednesday to leave their homes, including to go to work, the first stage of an easing of the seven-week coronavirus lockdown. The partial lifting of restrictions comes despite concern that Britain has the second-highest death toll from the virus in the world — and confusion about the new rules. More than 36,000 people have died and there are still high mortality rates in care homes, despite an overall downward trend in cases, deaths and hospital admissions. Under the new guidelines, which do not apply in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged millions unable to work from home to return to their jobs. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said those returning to the workplace to “cycle or walk” if possible. “We are asking people to be very sensible and not flood back to public transport,” he told Sky News. “Even with all the trains and buses back to running when they are, there will not be enough space.

But in London, traffic was heavier and Transport for London said passenger numbers on the underground were up 8.7 percent up on the same time last week. At Canning Town train station in east London, people — some with face coverings but many without — were seen queueing during rush hour. Elsewhere, full double decker buses were seen plying the streets.

The public is also able to drive to the countryside, play tennis or golf, see one friend in a public space or visit a garden centre. But they must at all times remain two metres (six feet) away from other people, risking a Â£100 ($123, 113-euro) fine if they break the rules.