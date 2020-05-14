French parliament adoptscontroversial online hate speech bill

PARIS: French lawmakers on Wednesday approved a controversial bill to ban hate speech on social media, a measure dismissed as censorship by detractors. The law obliges platforms and search engines to remove offensive content — incitement to hate or violence and racist or religious bigotry — within 24 hours or risk a fine of up to 1.25 million euros ($1.35 million). The bill was adopted by a show of hands in the lower house National Assembly. Right-wing parties voted against while socialists mainly abstained. It had in February passed through the upper house senate, where senators had registered their opposition to the 24-hour rule. Critics say the proposal will make Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple the custodians of freedom of expression. The law was the first with no link to the ongoing coronavirus emergency to be voted on in the National Assembly, where President Emmanuel Macron´s party holds a majority, since the epidemic hit France.