MeToo in Benin: ‘Fed-up’ journalists decry harassment in the media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COTONOU: Women journalists in Benin say they are subjected to widespread harassment in the country´s media industry, provoking a lively debate that has reached the highest echelons of power in the week leading up to municipal elections.
It all began with a social media post in early May in which Angela Kpeidja, a journalist with Benin´s national television station ORTB, said that “sexual harassment is still tolerated” in the Beninese media. In the widely shared post, the 46-year-old deplored the fact that journalists abused in the workplace have become resigned to “silence with frustration”. After she spoke out, the station´s deputy editor-in-chief was suspended from his post and a legal investigation was launched. “I was fed up with it. I had had enough. Year after year I was harassed, but this time was too much,” Kpeidja told AFP. “I looked for help everywhere in my professional environment and I didn´t get any,” she said. Media professionals across the country praised Kpeidja´s role in shedding light on the issue. President Patrice Talon took notice and stepped into the debate, even meeting with Kpeidja.