MeToo in Benin: ‘Fed-up’ journalists decry harassment in the media

COTONOU: Women journalists in Benin say they are subjected to widespread harassment in the country´s media industry, provoking a lively debate that has reached the highest echelons of power in the week leading up to municipal elections.

It all began with a social media post in early May in which Angela Kpeidja, a journalist with Benin´s national television station ORTB, said that “sexual harassment is still tolerated” in the Beninese media. In the widely shared post, the 46-year-old deplored the fact that journalists abused in the workplace have become resigned to “silence with frustration”. After she spoke out, the station´s deputy editor-in-chief was suspended from his post and a legal investigation was launched. “I was fed up with it. I had had enough. Year after year I was harassed, but this time was too much,” Kpeidja told AFP. “I looked for help everywhere in my professional environment and I didn´t get any,” she said. Media professionals across the country praised Kpeidja´s role in shedding light on the issue. President Patrice Talon took notice and stepped into the debate, even meeting with Kpeidja.