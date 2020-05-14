Chinese city in partial lockdown over ‘major risk’ of virus spread

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders, cut off transport links and closed schools after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fuelled fears about a second wave of infections in China. Jilin, with a population of more than four million, suspended bus services Wednesday and said it will only allow residents to leave the city if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of “strict self-isolation”.
All cinemas, indoor gyms, internet cafes and other enclosed entertainment venues must shut immediately, and pharmacies must report all sales of fever and antiviral medicines, the local government said in a statement. The city is located in the eponymous province of Jilin, which borders Russia and North Korea. A cluster of infections was reported in the suburb of Shulan over the weekend, with Jilin´s vice mayor warning Wednesday that the situation was “extremely severe and complicated” and “there is major risk of further spread”.