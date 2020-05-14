Chinese city in partial lockdown over ‘major risk’ of virus spread

BEIJING: A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders, cut off transport links and closed schools after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fuelled fears about a second wave of infections in China. Jilin, with a population of more than four million, suspended bus services Wednesday and said it will only allow residents to leave the city if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of “strict self-isolation”.

All cinemas, indoor gyms, internet cafes and other enclosed entertainment venues must shut immediately, and pharmacies must report all sales of fever and antiviral medicines, the local government said in a statement. The city is located in the eponymous province of Jilin, which borders Russia and North Korea. A cluster of infections was reported in the suburb of Shulan over the weekend, with Jilin´s vice mayor warning Wednesday that the situation was “extremely severe and complicated” and “there is major risk of further spread”.