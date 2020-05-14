Three new Covid-19 cases emerge in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK): With the emergence of three new cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the last 24 hours, the number of confirmed coronavirus patients increased to 91, according to the health department.

At the same time, the blood samples of 208 new suspected cases were tested across the state. In a statement on the updated situation of the pandemic in AJK, the health authorities confirmed registration of three new positive Covid-19 cases — two belonging to Bagh district and one from Rawalakot district. According to the report, a total of 3,245 suspected cases were sent for test, of which the result of 3,183 had been received with 91 positive cases. Out of the total positive cases, 69 have been fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities across the state. The rest of the patients who tested positive are receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities / isolation centres in various parts of the AJK.