Saudi Arabia to enforce round-the-clock curfew at Eid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will enforce a round-the-clock nationwide curfew during the five-day Eid al-Fitr holiday later this month to fight the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, as infections spike.

The kingdom, which has reported the highest number of virus cases in the Gulf region, is scrambling to limit the spread of the deadly disease. A full lockdown will be re-imposed around the country from May 23-27, the ministry said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Most parts of the kingdom were put under full lockdown following the outbreak, but last month the government relaxed the curfew between the hours of 9am and 5pm. Malls and retailers have been allowed to reopen, except in major hotspots including the holy city of Makkah—where confirmed cases have soared, despite a stringent lockdown.

The health ministry said Tuesday the number of Covid-19 deaths had risen to 264 and confirmed infections to 42,925, while 15,257 people have recovered.