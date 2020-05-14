Pompeo in Israel for West Bank annexation talks

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel on Wednesday for talks with leaders on plans to annex swathes of the occupied West Bank, which has been rocked by two days of deadly violence.

Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meeting in Jerusalem, also voiced fresh condemnation of their common foe Iran, accusing the country of promoting terrorism during the coronavirus pandemic.

The visit by US President Donald Trump’s top diplomat comes a day before Netanyahu’s unity government with rival-turned ally Benny Gantz was to be sworn in, ending a year of political paralysis. It also coincided with an upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli troops shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian in a refugee camp near the flashpoint city of Hebron Wednesday, a day after a Palestinian stone-thrower killed an Israeli soldier during an arrest operation near Jenin, the army’s first fatality of the year.

Pompeo wore a red, white and blue face mask as he arrived on his first foreign trip in nearly two months. He also met Gantz, the incoming defence minister, to discuss Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan, which gives a green light for Israel to annex Jewish settlements and strategic areas of the West Bank.

The Palestinians have rejected Trump’s proposals and cut ties with his administration in 2017 over its pro-Israel stance.