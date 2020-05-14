Balochistan the future of Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed all commanders to reach out to people in far flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate the challenges faced by the masses due to Covid-19, as he termed the province “the future of Pakistan”.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa visited Quetta on Wednesday. During the visit, the Army chief attended a briefing at Headquarters (HQ) Southern Command, visited Garrison Quarantine Facility for Covid-19 and interacted with troops busy in Covid-19 relief activities.

During his visit to HQ Southern Command, Gen Bajwa was briefed in detail on the security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders. The Army chief was apprised of the formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area. During his visit to Garrison Quarantine Facility, Gen Bajwa appreciated the formation for arrangements and facilities established as per health SOPs and guidelines. While interacting with officers and men, Gen Bajwa lauded their dedication and professionalism.

The Army chief said: “Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.” He also directed all commanders to reach out to people in far flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to Covid-19.

Earlier, on his arrival in Quetta, Gen Bajwa was received by Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf.