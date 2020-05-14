Johnson announces £600m for England’s care homes

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a £600 million package for coronavirus infection control in English care homes as he admitted that the number of deaths among residents has been “too high”.

Johnson insisted the number of outbreaks and fatalities in care homes is now “well down”, as he sought to defend his handling of the crisis. Figures released on Tuesday suggested that care home deaths accounted for some 40 per cent of coronavirus-related fatalities registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 1.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of being “too slow to protect people in care homes” and referred to official advice in place until March 12 which said it remained “very unlikely” that people in care homes would become infected.

Johnson, responding during PMQs in the Commons, replied: “No, it wasn’t true that the advice said that, and actually we brought the lockdown in care homes ahead of the general lockdown.”

He added: “And a huge exercise in testing is going on — a further £600 million, I can announce today, for infection control in care homes. And, yes, it is absolutely true that the number of casualties has been too high, but I can tell the House, as I told (Sir Keir) last week and indeed this week, the number of outbreaks is down and the number of fatalities in care homes is now well down.”

Following the exchange, Sir Keir wrote to the Prime Minister, asking him to “correct the record” in the Commons. Of the 6,035 deaths linked to Covid-19 and registered in the week ending May 1, some 2,423 (40 per cent) were in care homes, compared with 3,214 (53 per cent) in hospitals. Analysis of official figures suggests there have been more than 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK in total. Johnson said it had been an “appalling epidemic” and that the final death toll would be “stark” and “deeply horrifying” as he sought to explain why the government has stopped publishing international comparisons at the daily Downing Street press briefing.

He told Sir Keir that such comparisons are “premature” because “the correct and final way of making these comparisons will be when we have all the excess death totals for all the relevant countries”.

“We do not yet have that data. I’m not going to try to pretend to the House that the figures, when they are finally confirmed, are anything other than stark and deeply, deeply horrifying. This has been an appalling epidemic.

“What I can tell the House is that we are getting those numbers down, the number of deaths are coming down, the number of hospital admissions is down.”

The Commons clash came as ministers defended the easing of lockdown restrictions in England amid signs of confusion and anger over the new rules.

Moves to unlock the property market mean that, from Wednesday, people will be able to invite prospective buyers into their homes but will still be unable to visit family or friends.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted the government is taking a “common sense” approach, gradually easing the restrictions as the outbreak is brought under control.