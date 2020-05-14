close
Thu May 14, 2020
BR
Bureau report
May 14, 2020

Police officers assigned new responsibilities

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: Twelve police officers were transferred and assigned new responsibilities on Wednesday.

A notification issued from the Central Police Office said Iftikharuddin was posted Assistant Inspector General, Logistics, while Javed Iqbal was made deputy commandant Elite Force. The predecessors of both Zaibullah Khan and Mohammad Hussain were closed to the CPO. Besides, Tariq Iqbal was posted Commandant of the Campus Police Corps. Arif Shahbaz was posted as AIG Training, Gul Zarin SP Security CPEC Hazara, Aslam Nawaz SP Investigation Hangu and Bakhtzada SP of the Elite Abbottabad. Nisar Khan was posted SP Frontier Reserve Police Dera Ismail Khan, Munir Hussain posted as director Police School of Investigation, Hayatabad, while Saleem Aman was posted director Police School of IT.

