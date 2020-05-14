Another 3 people get Covid-19

DIR: Three more people including officials of the Health department tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr Rabnawaz, In-Charge Wari quarantine centre, the wife of a doctor, Circle DSP, Wari, Zafar Khan, and one medical technician were among the affected persons. They were isolated after tested positive.Dr Nazar focal person for coronavirus in Upper Dir and deputy district health officer, confirmed the new positive cases.He said that the number of confirmed cases had reached 128. The official said that 62 people had recovered and the results of 68 others were still awaited.