Two die in Lower Kohistan accident

MANSEHRA: Two youngsters were killed when a motorbike skidded off Karakoram Highway and plunged into a ravine in Karo area of Lower Kohistan on Wednesday. The youngsters, according to police, were on way to Gilgit from Battagram on their motorbike and speeding. The motorcyclist while negotiating a sharp turn couldn’t hold control over the motorbike. Locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Pattan hospital where doctors pronounced both, Mohammad Zahid and Abdul Rehman, to be dead. The bodies were taken Battagram through an ambulance. The police lodged the FIR. Also, Mansehra police on Wednesday arrested two absconders who had managed to flee from police custody the other day. The alleged narcotics peddlers, Shahid Rafique and Mohammad Siraj, had managed to flee when a police party was taking them to the district jail after a local court sent them on a judicial remand.