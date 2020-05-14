close
Thu May 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

Two die in Lower Kohistan accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

MANSEHRA: Two youngsters were killed when a motorbike skidded off Karakoram Highway and plunged into a ravine in Karo area of Lower Kohistan on Wednesday. The youngsters, according to police, were on way to Gilgit from Battagram on their motorbike and speeding. The motorcyclist while negotiating a sharp turn couldn’t hold control over the motorbike. Locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Pattan hospital where doctors pronounced both, Mohammad Zahid and Abdul Rehman, to be dead. The bodies were taken Battagram through an ambulance. The police lodged the FIR. Also, Mansehra police on Wednesday arrested two absconders who had managed to flee from police custody the other day. The alleged narcotics peddlers, Shahid Rafique and Mohammad Siraj, had managed to flee when a police party was taking them to the district jail after a local court sent them on a judicial remand.

Latest News

More From Peshawar