Shops reduced to ashes in Upper Dir

DIR: A huge fire gutted shops in Chukiatan locality in Upper Dir district before it could be extinguished after hectic efforts by fire-brigade staff and local volunteers for almost two and a half hours. Local and rescue sources said that the shops caught fire due to short-circuiting of electricity. The fire-brigades vehicles of the tehsil municipal administration of Dir reached the site quickly. Locals said that they had started rescue operation before fire-brigade vehicles reached. However they could not succeeded in stopping the fire from spreading to other shops due to its intensity. Huge flames of the massive fire could not be extinguished. However, the fire-brigade vehicles of TMA Dir arrived at the spot and took part in rescue operation. They extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.