Gang bike lifters busted

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have busted a 21-member gang of bike lifters and robbers involved in a number of criminal cases and recovered the stolen bikes and valuables from their possession.

SP Investigation Syed Inayat ALi Shah said said that over the last few weeks some organised gangs were involved in robbery at a medicines suppliers shop, houses and stolen bikes from different parts of the district.

He said that during the investigation, the police traced some of the criminals who confessed and help the police tracing their accomplices involved in robberies, car land bike lifting. During the interrogation, the SP told the media that a total of 21 members of gang were arrested and the police recovered 9 motorbikes, Rs 300,000 cash, 4.5 tolas of gold ornaments, a suzuki high roof, over a dozen stolen mobile phones, and nine pistols. After expiry of remand period, the gang was produced before the court of duty magistrate on Wednesday who sent them all to Haripur jail on judicial remand, the SP Investigation added.