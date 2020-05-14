Judge questions cop over poor investigation

WANA: A judge on Wednesday scolded a police investigation officer while hearing a case of Kaniguram Press Club robbery and criticized poor investigation.

When the accused Shah Hussain was presented in the court, the police officer Said Qamar told the judge that they do not need any further custody of the accused. The judge replied that so far only half of the stolen goods have been recovered, and scolded the police officer and told him why they do not need further custody of the accused when half of the stolen items were yet to be recovered. Journalists, who were present at the hearing of the press club case, also criticized the police officer and said that in South Waziristan, the police system has failed to deliver. They also alleged that the police had taken bribes in the case and even some journalists have been threatened to stop pursuing the press club robbery case.