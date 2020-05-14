When the going gets tough, the tough get going

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sacrificed hundreds of cops in the war on terror and a large number of them were critically wounded in the line of duty but it did not dampen their spirits.

Alamzeb Khan, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Capital City Police, is among the many unsung heroes. He lost one of his hands in a suicide attack during his posting in Akora Khattak in Nowshera district. However, he has managed to resume his job and faces no difficulty in performing his duty.

Alamzeb was posted as station house officer in 2012 when the police were tipped off that a suicide bomber was travelling in a passenger coach. The officer along with his cops and officials of other departments began checking vehicles.

“As I reached the suspect in the passenger vehicle, he detonated the explosives strapped around his body,” DSP Alamzeb told The News.

Alamzeb and 11 other people were injured in the blast. They were taken to a hospital.

He remained at hospital for four months and returned with only one hand. However, he did not allow his disability to prevent him from performing his duty.

Since 2012, Alamzeb has been posted in more troubled districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Kohat before he landed in the provincial capital where he was tasked to lead the police force in Faqirabad circle in December last year.

There are a number of unsung heroes in the KP Police who were rarely acknowledged for their sacrifices. Some of them deserved gallantry medals as well as proper appreciation from the government and police chiefs.

Many such officers are performing their duty like other cops and are doing well in their respective areas.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur recently visited some of the officers who were maimed in incidents in the line of duty. He assured them that the force would provide them all-out support.

A former CCPO Qazi Jamil had posted some of these officers at offices and police stations close to their homes.