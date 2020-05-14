Kohistan-Kolai Palas road: Notices issued to landowners to vacate properties

MANSEHRA: The Communication and Works Department on Wednesday issued notices to dozens of landowners to either demolish their properties coming on the way of an important artery being built to link Lower Kohistan with Kolai-Palas or face legal action.

The notices have been served on traders and owners of buildings and houses built at roadsides and asked them to vacate their properties and demolish it within a week, otherwise the department would launch an operation to ground such buildings and shops and legal proceedings would also be initiated again them.

Khalid Khan, the deputy commissioner Lower Kohistan, said that the provincial government had earmarked funds for the land acquisition and construction of 4km road to link Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, with Kolai-Palas, which was bifurcated as a district from Upper Kohistan last year. “We have demarcated 4km area for the road and paid money to landowners after imposing section-4; now those still occupying the acquired land have been issued notices,” he added.

He said the Revenue Department, which runs directly under him, had also marked properties coming in way of the road. “This 4km road, which could play an important role in development of Kolai-Palas, would link Pattan-Palas bridge that falls between both districts,” said Khalid.

The deputy commissioner said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wanted to put both Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts on way to development, which was why it sanctioned a number of projects and that road was also one of them.