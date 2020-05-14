Covid-19 cases reach 208 in Hazara districts

ABBOTTABAD: The number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 280 in five out of eight districts of Hazara division.

About 148 patients have recovered so far.

According to an official report available with The News, 55 new suspected cases have been traced in three districts of Hazara in last two days, increasing the number of suspected cases to 2636 that included 18 in Haripur, 20 in Abbottabad and 17 in Battagram.

Out of them 148 patients, who were declared corona positive, have recovered that included 14 in Haripur, 57 in Abbottabad, 62 in Mansehra, 13 in Battagram and 2 in Torghar.

The report stated that 15 Covid-19 patients have died in Hazara including six in Abbottabad, five in Haripur, three in Battagram and one in Haripur.

The report stated that 2060 suspected cases were declared negative during investigation that included 317 in Haripur, 664 in Abbottabad, 284 in Mansehra, 150 in Battagram, 20 in Torghar, 624 in Upper Kohistan and one in Lower Kohistan.

The report disclosed that results of 299 cases were awaited. No case has been reported in Kolai Palas and Upper Kohistan.

Senior Pulmonologist Dr. Nisar Khan, when contacted, said that most of the patients have been suffering from pollen allergy and other respiratory diseases during present season.

“Cough, flu & temperature are common symptoms in the patients who have been suffering from respiratory diseases for years,” he said.

He added that due to limited testing facilities, only suspected cases have been examined in the laboratories. He stressed the need for implementing the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the district administration along with TMA Abbottabad has sealed 13 shops over the violation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr Mujtaba Barhawana visited Abbottabad city bazaars along with Taxation Officer Revenue Mazhar Awan.

The authorities had advised the shopkeepers and buyers to follow the instructions. However it was noticed that in most of the shops were overcrowded with lot of buyers who were not wearing the mask.