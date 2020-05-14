close
Thu May 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

Two die in road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

TAKHTBHAI: Two boys were killed and as many sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Mardan-Malakand road on Wednesday. The police said that first two motorcycles collided near Parao area on Malakand road and later hit by a speeding car. As a result, two motorcyclists identified as Hamza Khan, 16, a resident of Rahat Killay and Mansoor Khan, 17, a resident of Jalala died on the spot, while Masood Khan, 16, and Waleed Khan, 17 sustained injuries.

