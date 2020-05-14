Two die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: Two boys were killed and as many sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Mardan-Malakand road on Wednesday. The police said that first two motorcycles collided near Parao area on Malakand road and later hit by a speeding car. As a result, two motorcyclists identified as Hamza Khan, 16, a resident of Rahat Killay and Mansoor Khan, 17, a resident of Jalala died on the spot, while Masood Khan, 16, and Waleed Khan, 17 sustained injuries.