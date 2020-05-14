Demand renewed for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release: JUI-F leader visits protesting journalists

PESHAWAR: The media workers of the Jang Group continued the protest on Wednesday against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases instituted against him.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) deputy general secretary and former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani joined the camp to express solidarity with the Jang Group.

The leader condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil and termed it an attack by the government on the free press.

Criticising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said it had become a tool by the government to go after its opponents.

He advised the NAB to hold the accountability of the people involved in the mega scandals such as Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, sugar and flour.

Amanullah Haqqani said the Jang Group headed by Mir Shakil was being punished for promoting independent journalism. He said it was an attempt to force the independent media group to toe the government line.

But he hoped the media would not accept such actions by the “irresponsible” rulers. He demanded release of Mir Shakil forthwith and withdrawal of cases against him.

Arshad Aziz Malik, Resident Editor of the Jang, termed the arrest of Mir Shakil as victimisation and an attack on the free press which the journalists would not tolerate.

He said the journalists were lashed during the martial law regime of General Ziaul Haq but the media workers never bowed down to the brutal force.

The senior journalist said the government would not be able to stop them from highlighting the truth.