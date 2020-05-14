‘No student to be expelled over fee’

Advocate General Salman Talibuddin has said the Sindh High Court has issued an order that no student should be expelled from school during the lockdown in case their parents are not able to pay the full tuition fee.

A statement issued on Tuesday quoted the advocate general as saying that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued the order after approving a government petition.

The SHC, in response to the government’s petition, restrained the owners of private schools from expelling any students over the non-payment of fees during the lockdown. The case was pursued by Additional Advocate General Barrister Shabbir Shah on behalf of the provincial government. Shah said that in accordance with the verdict of the court, no coercive action would be taken against any student in case of the non-payment of the full tuition fee.