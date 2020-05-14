close
Thu May 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

Two die of electrocution in North Karachi, Landhi

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 14, 2020

Two people died after they got electrocuted in different parts of the city on Wednesday. According to the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police, 40-year-old Hassan Ara, wife of Saleem, died of electrocution at her house in North Karachi’s Sector 2. The woman was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced her death.

The police said she was doing some work at her house when she suffered an electric shock. In a similar incident, 28-year-old Ali Rehman, son of Amin, died of electrocution at his house in Muzaffarabad Colony in Landhi. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later handed over the body to the family.

