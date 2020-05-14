Mustafa Kamal voices concern over non-payment of salaries to PSM workers

While expressing deep concern and regret over the non-payment of dues by the federal government to 15,000 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) despite a Sindh High Court decision, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has asked where "the state which is like a mother" is.

”We were ashamed when we learned that thousands of retired, old and fragile employees, who have given their entire lives to the PSM, are forced to beg today due to non-receipt of gratuity and provident funds, while thousands have left this mortal world without even receiving their legitimate dues,” he said on Tuesday.

Kamal said Prime Minister Imran Khan before assuming the office had promised the employees of the PSM that their arrears would be paid as soon as he became the prime minister, but, ironically, 20 months had passed since he assumed the office and even after the federal cabinet’s approval, the employees had still not been paid for six months.

Thousands of families which already were in a dire situation due to the non-payment of dues had been forced to starve due to the ongoing lockdown against the coronavirus,

he said, adding that the PSP considered the PSM as an important asset of Pakistan and its revival was essential for the country’s economy. The government would have to work with the employees, management and trade unions to avoid any humanitarian catastrophe, he added.