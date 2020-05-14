SOPs issued for small traders to run businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

The Sindh home department on the instructions of the provincial government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for retail shops and small traders.

It says that in view of the spread of the coronavirus and resulting deaths worldwide and also due to an increasing number of cases in Pakistan as well as in Sindh, the provincial government has passed orders from time to time under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015).

In this regard, the home department has imposed restrictions on all activities, save essential services/office/industry. The threat of the coronavirus spread has still not vanished and the restrictions on social distancing and precautionary measures are still required to be in place. However, there is also a need to balance such restrictions viz-a-viz their economic effects, the movement and gathering of people.

“Now, therefore in exercise of powers Under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 the Government of Sindh issues following SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to be adopted by the persons and businesses-concerns that are specifically permitted to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic (after signing and displaying due undertaking given for adherence to the SOPs) so that the spread of coronavirus and resulting disease and deaths are prevented.”

Objective

The objective of these SOPs is to ensure that the small businesses, retailers and shops, that are specifically permitted to operate during COVID-19 situation, conduct themselves in a manner that prevents the spread of the virus, and that the businesses/shops are run through trained and sensitised staff in a manner that helps contain the spread of the virus.

Applicability

These SOPs for retailers, small shops and traders and also applicable to showrooms, customer service centres are the responsibility of all such owners, proprietors, CEOs and manager-in-charge and such individuals financing the business and managing such sale points that they undertake to conduct their businesses according to these SOPs.

The SOPs will be applicable to all persons engaged in such business, including owners, proprietor, as well as their staff and workers etc. who are all required to follow the directions and instructions and there will be no exception.

These are also applicable to customers who are visiting such places and who, in case of any violation, default on their part, can be proceeded against under relevant laws.

The general SOPs for conduct of any permissible business at any workplace issued earlier vide order number dated 14th April 2020 will apply for staff travelling, staff awareness, conduct, workplace management, cleanliness, distancing, goods handling and transportation etc. to the fullest as applicable to these businesses/shops. Timings for business are Monday to Thursday from 8am to 4pm.

Responsibility

Any person who is proprietor, owner, manager, in-charge or person responsible for any shop, outlet, showroom, business center, has to ensure the following:

It will be the responsibility of the proprietor and owner to ensure compliance with SOPs/directions, as well as other applicable directions issued by the government from time to time.

“Further necessary instructions and protocols may be prepared for the staff in the light of these SOPs for ensuring compliance by all concerned.

The following documents should be signed and prominently displayed at the entrance of the shop. An undertaking regarding adherence to the SOPs (that they have ensured compliance as per SOPs and made such arrangements, that they shall be responsible for adherence to the SOPS issued vide this order and earlier SOPs dated 14th April 2020, that along with the undertaking list of all persons including themselves with full particulars are given, that they shall be responsible for all their subordinate staff/workers to adhere to all the SOPs for workplace, that they shall provide necessary distancing space, masks, gloves, sanitizers and frequent hand washing facilities at the workplace during the duty hours.

“List of persons including themselves as well as their staff/workers/delivery persons/others who may be present during any time for working at their workplace(s) giving their required particulars (name & fathers name, CNIC, residential address and Contact/cell number) for purpose of tracing/tracking in case anyone tests positive.”