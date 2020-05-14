Sessions court to resume hearing against Uzair Baloch today

A sessions court is set to resume the hearing of cases against Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch today after a gap of over two weeks.

Baloch, one of the kingpins of Lyari gang war and chief of the defunct Peoples Amn Committee, faces around five dozen cases pertaining to felonies like murder, attempted murder, shootout with law enforcers and kidnapping.

The court of the additional district and sessions judge (South) in the Central Jail’s judicial complex is dealing with 20 such cases against the gangster and his group. On the previous hearing on April 28, when the matter was put up for hearing, the prison officials had moved an application, stating that he could not be produced because of the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.

They had requested the court to adjourn the hearing in present cases. Allowing the request, the judge had adjourned the hearing till May 14 (today) with a direction to the prison chief to ensure production of the suspect at the next hearing.

After his arrest, the army had taken Baloch into custody in April 2017 on the charges of espionage and leak of sensitive security information to foreign intelligence agencies. He was handed back to the home authorities recently and now is set to face trial in all the pending cases against him.

Recently, an anti-terrorism court had sent a progress report to the Sindh High Court on a case against Baloch for murdering two paramilitary intelligence personnel. The report stated that only two witnesses were heard in the case so far because his custody was not available to the court.

Muneer Ahmed Bhutto and Aijaz Ahmed Baloch, both belonging to the intelligence wing of the Sindh Rangers, were kidnapped from Lyari and later their bodies with torture marks were found in the Mewa Shah graveyard in March 2013.